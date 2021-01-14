LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved a mission on Thursday to send 500 Arkansas National Guard troops to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Troops will be deployed on Jan. 17 and will stay through Jan. 21 to assist other state's National Guard units, D.C. Metro Police, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Secret Service in securing the inauguration, according to a news release sent Thursday.
“Being in the Guard is about service," Arkansas National Guard’s Adjutant General Kendall Penn said in the release. "Service to one’s State and their Nation. We’re sending some of our very best to support Inauguration Day activities. Priority No. 1 is to protect people and property, and our Guardsmen are trained very well to do just that.”
The U.S. Secret Service reportedly requested support from the National Guard for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Officials did not say in the release if their deployment was spurred by the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The last time Arkansas guard members were sent to an inauguration it was for former President and Arkansas native Bill Clinton in 1996, officials told KATV.
Arkansas troops will help manage traffic and crowds and work security at City Hall, the National Mall and the Lincoln Memorial, the release says. They will be flown from the Little Rock Air Force Base.