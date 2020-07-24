CAMDEN, Ark. - The search is on for a man wanted for a double murder in Camden, Arkansas in 2019.
The U.S Marshals Service placed Jory John Worthen, 24, on their top-15 most wanted list and are offering a $25,000 reward for his arrest.
Worthen allegedly killed his girlfriend, Allyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son. The U.S. Marshals say he stole Cannon's vehicle, which was later found in Seattle. Federal officials believe he might have left the country.
He is described as 6 feet to 6-2, 160 pounds with a skull, and arm and chest tattoos.
Worthen is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts contact 1-877-wanted (926-8332) or click here.