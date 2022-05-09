CAMDEN, Ark. — Opening his locker, putting on his hat, walking the halls of the Camden Police Department to head to his patrol vehicle, it's the every day routine of 92-year-old police officer, L.C. "Buckshot" Smith.
"They say, you still on the job," said Smith. "I'm proud to put on this uniform for Camden Police Department and I'm proud to put it on every morning."
Officer Smith was given the nickname "Buckshot" as a teenager.
"This old lady, old man, named me and said I'm going to call you Buckshot. That's how I got it," said Smith.
And the nickname stuck.
Not to mention, he says he's a pretty good shot.
As he got older, Smith said he knew protecting and serving was his calling. He began his law enforcement career in 1958.
It was during a time when blacks weren't seen as equals to their white counterparts, but he upheld the oath coming along with the badge.
"When I started, I had to do what others wouldn't do. I worked for the sheriff's department 46/8. 46 years, 8 months. I been here 11 years. It's the badge. This gun don't make a police officer. You got to have common sense. You can go to all the academies you want to, but you got to have common sense," said Smith.
Now in his golden years, Officer Smith says he leaves the high speed chases, and the dirty work, to the younger officers, spending most of his day patrolling the community.
"I love people...to help people. You can't make it to heaven without loving your fellow man," said Smith.
Wherever he goes, someone is sure to stop him with a positive, encouraging word, or a story of how they met.
"He's a saint on top of being a cop and he's just a good human being," said Don Banks, owner of Banks Pawn Shop.
"We go way back. He was a union representative at the furniture factory here and I was a union representative at the paper mill, about 1965-66. And I remember we went to an AFLCIO convention in Hot Springs and when I saw him he was dressed immaculate: Dressed sharp, and I said me and him are going to run together," said Robert Earl Garner, Former Ouachita County Deputy Sheriff.
With all of the memories, some tough to think about, and some that bring a smile, we asked Officer Buckshot the question we all want to know: When does he plan on retiring?
"When the good Lord is ready to take me, I'm going to retire," said Smith.
Buckshot turns 93 next month, and says he doesn't have a birthday gift in mind, because waking up will be gift enough.
When asked what's the key to looking young, he said no fast food and no heavy drinking.