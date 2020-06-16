LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported six new deaths and 274 new coronavirus cases, a relatively low increase during a recent surge in infections across the state.
Officials said 214 people were hospitalized with the virus.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference in Hot Springs that more than 6% of the population in Arkansas has been tested for COVID-19. At least 208,000 tests have been conducted since Hutchinson issued a state of emergency in March, according to officials. In the past 24 hours, 4,175 tests were conducted. The state is on track to test 120,000 people in June.
Of 13,000 tests taken in Arkansas nursing homes in June, 113 have come back positive. Hutchinson said that with a 0.9% infection rate in nursing homes, he is hopeful facilities will be able to accept visitors soon.
“That tells you that we’re protecting our most vulnerable citizens,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said there is still no data indicating that the rising number of cases is linked to the state lifting restrictions on businesses. The governor said it is "human nature" for people to refuse to wear masks or practice social distancing during the pandemic. But he encouraged consumers to support businesses who are obeying federal health guidelines.
State Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announced Tuesday that Arkansas’ unemployment numbers had leveled in the last four weeks. The number of jobless claims moved from around 122,000 to 106,000. At the end of June, Arkansans will have to meet the standard work search requirements for unemployment benefits that were previously waived due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, 32,000 Arkansans were receiving pandemic unemployment benefits.There have been 13,191 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas; 8,352 people had recovered from the virus and 188 people had died.