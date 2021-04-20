LITTLE ROCK, Ar — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said his administration is preparing for possible unrest after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.
Hutchinson said during a news conference at the State Capitol that officials have received information that "some unrest is planned." He did not provide details, but said officials are proceeding with an "abundance of caution."
"I did want to say that I have conferred and I've been briefed by my public safety team and that we understand there may be civil protests that will occur and that we are prepared to make sure that they will be handled peacefully," Hutchinson said.
The Republican governor said protesters will be "well protected" and that they "have the right to exercise the First Amendment."
Hutchinson's remarks Tuesday came hours before the verdict was announced. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter.