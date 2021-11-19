LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans could soon be able to place a bet on their favorite team through their phone as the Arkansas Racing Commission is considering a rule change to make mobile sports betting legal.
"It's the number one question at Saracen on the floor, calls to the switchboard, social media comments, emails, when can we do this? And we want to offer our customers what they're asking us for," said Saracen Casino Resort spokesperson Carlton Saffa.
Right now, you have to be physically inside the three casinos in Arkansas to place a sports wager, but this rule change would allow the casinos to have two mobile apps managed by popular companies like Draft Kings or Fan Duel.
"You have so many people in parts of the state, northwest Arkansas, northeast Arkansas. Well they're probably not going to drive several hours to place a bet, but if it's available on their phone they would," Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration, said.
Hardin went on to say this type of gambling is growing in popularity in Arkansas.
"In July, total bets in the state were about $2.9 million. You fast forward to October, last month, that moves to almost $10 million which is the biggest month we've ever had," he said.
A total of $95 million has been wagered in sports betting since its inception in mid 2019.
For the next 30 days, the racing commission is accepting public comment ahead of their Dec. 30 meeting. If the rules are approved then, it will go to the legislature for a final vote.
"We could have mobile ready to go at the end of January, beginning of February, and at Saracen, we are ready to go," said Saffa. "We look forward to being told we can turn that on."
If a casino decides to partake in online sports betting, the mobile app does have to be approved by the racing commission before it goes public.