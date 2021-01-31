TEXARKANA, Ark. - As of this week, Arkansas ranks 10th in the nation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, according to Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
Miller County specifically is hoping for a 16% increase in vaccine disbursement because only 3 to 4 percent of the county's population has been vaccinated.
An increase of disbursement would allow an expansion of vaccine eligibility to grocery store workers and those who work in manufacturing.
Arkansas is still in Phase 1B for vaccinations, which includes people over the age of 70 and people who work in education and childcare.
Joe Bennett, Director of Emergency Management said, “We have to get the wheels of education, industry and food preparation rolling faster to meet demands and this can be accomplished by vaccinating our teachers, child care and food industry workers so they can get back to normal production all over southwestern Arkansas.”
Since January 1st, there have been more than 330 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in Miller County.