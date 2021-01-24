LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas had the eighth highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the United States at 1,036.86 per 100,000 population according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.
Arkansas reported 1,071 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. Total cases from the virus have increased to 284,066, with 19,395 active cases in the state.
"There are 1,071 new COVID-19 cases. While we see some positive trends w/active cases & hospitalizations, we saw another 43 deaths reported yesterday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement on Twitter. "Let’s continue to follow the guidelines. They do make a difference."
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus decreased by 14 to 1,080 on Sunday. Currently,170 people are on ventilators. Deaths have increased by 43 with the total now at 4,606.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases and test positivity rate in Arkansas both declined over the last two weeks, while the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has risen from 36.43 deaths on Jan. 8 to 40.86 deaths on Jan. 22, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. The rolling average of daily deaths in the state is also down slightly, from 40.14 to 38.57 deaths per day during the same time frame, according to Johns Hopkins University.
More than 218,000 vaccinations have been given in the state, as of Sunday afternoon.