LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has received the first shipment of 211,000 at-home testing kits and the process of delivering those to the respective distribution locations will begin shortly.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the cost of these tests is around $10 million and will be covered by existing funds available in the COVID response budget.
The tests will be available at public local libraries, public health units, and other locations. The National Guard will be assisting in the delivery of these at-home tests, the governor said.
Hutchinson reportedly requested $50 million be distributed to hospitals around the state to fund extra beds which will be used to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. This request was approved by the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee, and the disbursement of this funding requires legislative approval.