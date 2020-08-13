The 20-page document includes a step-by-step guide on social distancing and other protective measures that should be taken throughout the day, from the time students leave home to when they return. It says that students should wear a face covering all day and carry an extra mask with them; a labeled pouch for school supplies that won't be shared with others; hand sanitizer and a water bottle filled at home, as the virus could spread at "high touch" drinking fountains.
The guide says that temperatures should be checked before entering the building, desks should be spaced 6 feet apart and student lockers should be staggered to prevent crowding.
Classes are set to resume Aug. 24.
UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said the guide will be revised as needed.
"This is clearly an evolving situation," he said at the news conference.
State officials said school districts are receiving packages of personal protective equipment, such as masks, funded by federal virus relief money. The state Department of Health has set aside an additional $1 million for protective equipment. It also has a strategic reserve of protective equipment and plans to continue adding to its supply.
The state on Thursday reported 652 new virus cases, bringing the total to 51,766. There were 6,582 active cases. Hutchinson said the average number of cases has dipped recently.
"We hope that trend can continue but we know that there's nothing guaranteed," he said.
Nine new deaths were reported. In total, 582 people have died from the virus.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 13 to 473.
Hutchinson on Thursday again answered questions about high school sports resuming in the fall. He said plans for football games and other competitions that have more than 100 people in attendance will have to be reviewed and approved by the state Department of Health. Activities surrounding the games, including tailgating, will also have to be approved.
Hutchinson said social distancing, mask requirements and other protective measures will be in place. Attendance will be limited to 66% of the venue's capacity.
"It's not going to be the normal year of going to the football stadium," Hutchinson said.
Arkansas and other states have agreed to work together to secure more virus tests from commercial labs as demand rises across the country. The state on Thursday reported a daily test count of 5,192, which is higher than some recent tallies but below average for the past few months.