LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 68 over the weekend as the state remains tops in the country for new COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Health on Monday said the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations now total 565, while state's virus cases increased by 2,013. The state's total case count has risen to 357,473 since the pandemic began.
The department recently stopped reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on weekends, releasing the figures on Monday instead.
There were 288 new cases reported on Monday. 965 new cases were reported on Sunday with 760 cases on Saturday.
Seven more people died from COVID-19.
More than 7,200 Arkansans are currently infected with the virus.
Arkansas leads the country in new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.