LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Friday reported the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since Jan. 21.
The state logged 3,307 new cases. Active cases increased by 1,254 to 22,715.
Hospitalizations decreased by 17 to 1,234.
Twenty-two new deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 6,269. Three children are among the dead.
A judge on Friday blocked a state law that bans school mask mandates. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including the argument that it discriminated between public and private schools.
The ruling came hours after a special session to change the law ended with no action taken.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he agrees with the judge's ruling. But he reiterated that he will not reimpose a statewide mask mandate he lifted in March.
Little Rock on Thursday reinstated a mask mandate that had been lifted in May.