LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during a news conference Tuesday Arkansas has reported 6,562 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. This is the highest daily increase since the first case was reported in Arkansas in January 2020.
Nationally, 1 million cases were reported on Monday. There were 775 patients reported in the hospital and with 1, 107 on ventilators. 9,248 people have died; however, 1.5 million Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.
Hutchinson said the state has ordered 1.5 million home tests that will be available by the end of January. He also authorized 50 National Guard members across the state to assist in COVID-19 testing.