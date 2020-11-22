LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The race to create a vaccine for COVID-19 is alive and making progress.
The Applied Research Center of Arkansas is a locally owned center that is the only site in Arkansas that has been approved to conduct the phase-3 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial.
“There are people that are weaker, they have immune problems or whatever and if they get it that seems to be what is carrying them onto the next life so I want to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” Laurie Tillery, a participant in the trial, said. Tillery hasn’t had COVID-19 which is why she decided to take part in the trial.
“I want to do my part to help get rid of this and if this helps then I’m going to do it,” Tillery said.
Donna Wright is a nurse practitioner and the owner of Applied Research Center of Arkansas.
“This is a worldwide issue and so that’s why you have different drug companies doing studies because it’s going to take everybody to get vaccinations out to the whole world,” Wright said.
The AstraZeneca vaccine was originally created by the University of Oxford in England. According to the vaccine press release, the vaccine uses a non-replicating viral vector to stimulate the participant’s immune system to make antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antibodies produced will then be available to neutralize the coronavirus in the event the participant encounters the virus. The vaccine trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, meaning that study investigators and participants are blinded to the participant receiving the vaccine or the placebo.
“I think vaccinations are very important. Obviously, we have to go through a certain amount of testing and trials,” Wright said.
Wright said the vaccine trial is in phase 3, which means it only has to go through one more phase before it hits the shelf.
“We’re currently taking phone calls to get people enrolled. They have to be age 18 and older, be in good stable health for the vaccination trial and they also cannot have had Covid,” Wright said.
Wright said they have had over 100 participants in the Little Rock area since they started in early November, but are hoping for 1,000-1,500 participants. To date, approximately 18,000 participants have been enrolled globally.
Wright hopes that vaccines will help people like Tillery live a normal life and enjoy the simple things once again.
“Man I’d like to go to the beach I really would I would like to go to the beach or go to Arizona to see my brother,” Tillery said.
Dr. Lee Wilbur is the principal investigator for the trial. Dr. Wilbur is a Board-Certified Emergency Physician that practices locally in Little Rock.
After an informed consent process, participants will receive the vaccine or the placebo on day one and again on day 29. The participant will keep in touch with the center once a week and return to the lab at least 7 times to assess their response to the vaccine. If you are interested in participating you can call 501-954-7822.