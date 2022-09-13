LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Tuesday a new draw game that will launch next week.
Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, made the announcement and said ticket sales will begin on Sept. 21.
The new game called LOTTO will begin with its jackpot set at $250,000 and can only be played and won in Arkansas.
Lottery officials said drawings will be held at 9 p.m. in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday and can be purchased by paying $2.00.
"We are extremely excited to offer LOTTO to the people of Arkansas," Hagler said. "Our research indicated that Arkansas players wanted a game with higher starting jackpots that were exclusive to our state, and that’s exactly what we are giving them."
Hagler said LOTTO has the potential to create millionaires each year and will increase funding for scholarships since more money from draw game sales goes to proceeds for the lottery's beneficiary.
The game, which officials said differs from Powerball and Mega Millions, will feature a bonus number where a player will pick six numbers from 1 to 40 to play.
Seven numbers are drawn with six main numbers and a bonus number. If the player matches the first six numbers drawn in any order, they win the jackpot.
After a jackpot win, officials said it is reset to $250,000 for the next drawing. The bonus number a player who matched five, four, or three of the six main numbers a chance to win an even better prize.
For example, if a player matches five main numbers plus the bonus number, he wins $25,000.
Officials said both winning and non-winning tickets will be eligible to enter into "The Club for Points for Prizes".
For more information, go to MyArkansasLottery.com/LOTTO.