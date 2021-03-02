LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Tuesday that they have launched a new website to help educate players on how to participate responsibly.
The lottery said the website was launched during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and it is expected to highlight resources available to help those who may have issues with gambling.
“We want people to enjoy the fun and excitement that comes with playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery,” said ASL Director J. Eric Hagler. “But we also understand that for some people, it stops being fun and becomes an addiction that can lead to other issues.”
The National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that around two million adults in the U.S., or about 1% of the population, meet the criteria for gambling disorder, which can result in financial distress, legal issues and negative impacts on family and professional life.
If gambling is causing a problem for you or someone you know, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. You can also visit ncpgambling.org or contact Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org.