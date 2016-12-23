PEA RIDGE, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says an Arkansas school district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2013 by excluding some students until they were tested for HIV.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Pea Ridge School District removed three students, all foster children, from school after it received documents regarding the HIV status of a family member of those students.
They returned to school several days later, before the district received the test results.
School district Superintendent Rick Neal says the actions were taken with advice from David Matthews, the district's attorney at the time. Matthews said he feared staff members and students could be exposed to HIV.
The DOJ says a student's HIV status isn't a permissible basis for keeping that student from a public school setting.