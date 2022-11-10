LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) released 2022 Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) school index and school rating report to the public on Wednesday.
According to the ADE, this year is the first time in three years that schools received the grades because assessments were not done in 2020, neither were accountability reports released.
ADE said assessments and accountability reports were given in 2021 but there was no grade given to schools for 2020 or 2021 due to disruption in student learning as a result of the pandemic.
In total for 2022, 32% of public schools in the state of Arkansas received a grade of 'D' and 'F' from the ESSA.
Along with the report, the ADE met in Plumberville, Ark. with the public to discuss the grading and scores.
Deb Coffman, Assistant Commissioner at ADE, said there were several factors that played into impacting the grades each school received, one of those being poverty.
"The majority of our public school students are struggling with some form of poverty, and we know there is a negative relationship between achievement and poverty," Coffman said.
Coffman also noted the pandemic impacted student learning and that younger students and those with disabilities suffered the most when they didn't have consistency.
Jessica Saum, Arkansas's 2022 Teacher of the Year, said the pandemic had helped introduce new tools for learning but that it didn't offer the same opportunity for learning as in-person learning.
Saum said the use of new technology outside the classroom, in some instances, prompted absence which impacted school scores.
"Parents would be taking their kids out of town going on a family vacation and said, 'Well can you just upload the work on Google Classroom, and we'll get caught up,' Saum said. "We know that's not the same. That is a great option for them to have access but that is not replacing in classroom learning and those experiences that students need.
Coffman said another factor that impacted schools was having teachers who were not prepared or experienced.
"We know that COVID exacerbated the need for teachers," Coffman "We do expect within the next few months to have a lot of positive news about the teacher pipeline refilling."
School administrators from schools across the state who attended the briefing shared the progress their schools had made.
Britney Hickman, principal at Sylvan Hills Elementary in Sherwood, Arkansas, said her school was able to improve their grade from a 'C' to a 'B'.
"Every student had an individualized action plan, we met with every student individually often after every assessment," Hickman said. "We provided the students with ample amounts of support to help them meet their goals."
The ADE explained there were highlights in the reports that showed average graduation rates for 2021 increased from 2020. ADE also highlighted that all Weighted Achievement Scores for all grade spans increased in 2022 compared to 2021.
Johnny Key, Secretary of Education said parents who view the letter grades and who are concerned should contact their schools and members of the school district.
"This isn't designed to be a labeling mechanism that puts some type of black mark on a school," Key said. " It's meant to be a tool that helps a school improve."
To view grading on Arkansas schools, click here.