LITTLE ROCK, AR - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
Schools were scheduled to reopen April 17th.
Students are learning digitally through a program called Arkansas AMI, most school districts have lessons planned through May 1st.
Education Secretary John Key said school districts have time to develop a plan moving forward.
Key advised school systems to focus on core content. That includes math, literacy, science and social studies.
The child nutrition food programs will continue as long as they follow the Health Department and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
"I want to applaud our teachers and students for hanging in there and not giving up,” added Governor Hutchinson. “And recognizing education has to continue even through this time of a virus."
"We understand the additional stresses for families created by this health emergency will impact our students,” said Education Secretary Key. “This is a time for more emphasis on support and learning and less on appliance.”
Seniors are still expected to graduate The state is working to figure out if this school year's closure will affect the start of the following school year.