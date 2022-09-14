LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Arkansas secretary of state has declared the proposed constitutional amendment seeking to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Arkansas "insufficient" to appear on the ballot this November.
According to the declaration by Sec. John Thurston, the measure is not valid for inclusion on the ballot because the State Board of Election Commissioners did not certify the ballot title and popular name of the measure.
Citing Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-111, Thurston said that if SBEC does not certify the ballot title and popular name, he must rule it insufficient.
In July, election officials announced that Responsible Growth Arkansas had turned in the required number of valid signatures, putting it a step closer to appearing on the ballot this fall.
Only a few days later, the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners rejected a popular name and ballot title for the group because there were concerns related to the amount of THC allowed in edibles.
It was just last month that the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered the question of recreational marijuana appear on the November ballot conditionally, with its passing or failure uncertain.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday came out against supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, saying its legality would lead to increased drug use among minors and make the state's roadways more dangerous.