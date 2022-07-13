TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas officials are seeking proposals from educational and treatment providers to assist in helping Arkansans with gambling disorders.
In November 2018 voters approved Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution which requires the Arkansas Racing Commission to provide at least $200,000 annually for educational programs and compulsive gambling disorder treatment.
The providers that will qualify for consideration must have at least one year of experience in the field of compulsive gambling, develop a comprehensive program as well as have sustainable clinical treatment and recovery support services for problem gamblers.
Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling confirmed the council has a proposal and will vote on the matter on July 20.
A committee will review the proposals and the final decision on the provider will be made and announced between September 19 and October 4.
Once approved and operating, the chosen provider will begin receiving the $200,000 annual funding from Amendment 100.