LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bill to abolish nearly all abortions in Arkansas advanced in the Senate on Monday.

Senate Bill 6, known as the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act, would ban abortions in Arkansas unless it’s to save the life of a mother.

The Senate voted 27-7 in favor of the measure, with Sen. Jim Hendren voting present. The proposal now heads to a House committee.

The bill's main sponsor, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, has touted the support his bill has received from the Arkansas Faith & Ethics Council, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee’s HuckPAC and the Arkansas Right to Life Committee.

Earlier in February, in a written statement, a representative for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Gloria Pedro, called the bill “flawed and dangerous legislation,” saying it was an "absurd attempt to demand the Supreme Court reconsider Roe v. Wade.”

