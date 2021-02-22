Senate Bill 6, known as the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection Act, would ban abortions in Arkansas unless it’s to save the life of a mother.
The Senate voted 27-7 in favor of the measure, with Sen. Jim Hendren voting present. The proposal now heads to a House committee.
The bill's main sponsor, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, has touted the support his bill has received from the Arkansas Faith & Ethics Council, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee’s HuckPAC and the Arkansas Right to Life Committee.
Earlier in February, in a written statement, a representative for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Gloria Pedro, called the bill “flawed and dangerous legislation,” saying it was an "absurd attempt to demand the Supreme Court reconsider Roe v. Wade.”