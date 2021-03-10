LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, filed a bill Wednesday that would eliminate Arkansas' income tax.
"BOLD reforms require BOLD actions," Garner tweeted. "I filed a bill to reduce our state income tax to ZERO. It’s time to move Arkansas forward."
Arkansas collected $2.411 billion in individual income tax revenue during the first eight months of the fiscal year, according to the Department of Finance and Administration. The state's gross revenue was $4.913 billion.
Income tax revenue is up 8.4% this fiscal year compared to the same period last year. It's up 11.8% over budget forecast.
Arkansas' top individual income tax rate decreased this year from 6.6% to 5.9%.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has also said he wants to eliminate the state income tax.