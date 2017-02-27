LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) - Two million people pass through the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport every year. For some, the airport is a traveler's first impression of Arkansas, but State Senator Jason Rapert says before visitors exit the doors, the airport's name has already created a negative image of the state.
"The Clintons continue to have scandal after scandal after scandal, and it's just become a problem for our state and the reputation," said Sen. Rapert.
Rapert has filed a bill which would require a name change for a municipal airport named after any living elected or government official. He would like to see LIT be known only as Adams Field.
"It was named after Capt. George Adams, an Arkansas National Guardsman, who died in the line of duty, and that is a much better person to have the honor than the Clinton's who frankly only got it because of their friends on the Airport Commission who wanted to make a political play out of this," said Rapert.
However, the only political play traveler Jill Childers sees is the bill itself.
"I think it's crazy. I think that I'm proud that Bill Clinton was our president. I'm proud that Hillary ran," said Childers.
Childers, who was catching a flight that day, says when she tells folks she's from Arkansas, the first question they ask is about the the Clintons...no matter what name is on the airport sign.
"I think with the Clinton Library being here, it's very closely associated with it," said Childers.
Most passengers who spoke to KATV said they didn't care either way, but Rapert maintains that renaming the airport is an important lesson about consequences.
"Frankly, Bill Clinton is a very similar story to Bill Cosby.Bill Cosby has paid a tremendous price for what we now know he did, taking advantage of women all over the country. Why is Bill Clinton not having to pay the same price?" asked Rapert.