ASP is running its annual 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign to Sept. 4 in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Arkansas law enforcement.
Drunk driving kills more than thousands across the U.S. each year, and according to the Safety Administration, over 13,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2021 alone.
With the end of summer travel and Labor Day approaching, they felt it would be the perfect time to remind drivers of the importance of not getting behind the wheel if they are impaired.
State police say no one should mix drinking and driving because no one is immune to the effects of drinking.
ASP says if you find yourself drunk and have your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can get you home.
"The main point to stress is don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking. Have a designated driver. Use your shared services as far as Ubers but the main thing we want to point out is to be responsible and be safe, but if you're going to consume any alcohol or anything that would cause impairment, just not drive at all," Sgt. Zach Owens, said.
They also suggest taking keys away from anyone who appears to be impaired and never get in the car with someone who is driving drunk.
All of this can be avoided by making a plan before you plan to go out.
Drunk driving is illegal but most importantly, could end a life.
If you are pulled over, you could face jail time or fines.
"If someone gets pulled over for being impaired, troopers are trained to investigate impairment. They will assess the person and have them removed from the vehicle once they go through a series of field sobriety testing, once the determination is made that the person is impaired that person will be arrested and of course taken in for further testing," Owens said.