PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – During a routine traffic stop on Friday, Arkansas State Police seized about 50,000 fentanyl pills and a firearm.
The illegally manufactured drugs at street value were estimated to be over $2 million.
The driver was pulled over around 8 a.m. for an improper lane change between the Protho Junction and the Interstate 440 interchange.
During a vehicle search, the Trooper found 11.83 pounds or 5 kilograms of fentanyl.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody.
This drug, even in small doses can be deadly.
One kilo of fentanyl potentially could kill 500,000 people.
“There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “We’re so proud of our Troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans.”