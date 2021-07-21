LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas submitted to the federal government on Tuesday a proposal to overhaul its Medicaid expansion after the program’s previous requirement that some recipients work was blocked by the courts.
The state Department of Human Services turned in its proposed waiver for the expansion program, and officials have said they hope to win approval by November or December.
As with the current program, the overhauled expansion would continue using Medicaid funds to place recipients on private health insurance. It also includes incentives aimed at encouraging participants to work or meet certain health goals.
Arkansas unveiled the proposal after the Biden administration moved to roll back Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and several other states. A federal judge blocked the Arkansas work requirement.