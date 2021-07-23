LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time, electronic items will be exempt from state and local sales taxes during Arkansas' sales tax holiday, the Department of Finance and Administration said Friday.
Officials said electronics were added this year because virtual learning, due to the pandemic, highlighted the importance of technology at all levels of education.
Electronics that will be exempt include: calculators, cellphones, computer monitors, a computer mouse, keyboards, desktop computers, laptops, e-readers, printers and tablets.
The 10th annual holiday is expected to take place on Aug. 7-8, the department said. The sale will start at 12:01 a.m.
A full list of all items exempt from state and local taxes can be found here.