PRESCOTT, Ark. (AP) -- Authorities say two teenagers in south Arkansas face charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school property after a gun accidentally discharged in a bathroom at Prescott High School last week. No one was hurt.
Prescott Police Chief Joseph Beavers says the 16-year-old and 17-year-old also face charges of breaking and entering and theft in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins.
According to the Texarkana Gazette the two teens were seen leaving the restroom after the gunshot was heard. Beavers says the students were later found at an apartment complex and authorities recovered two handguns.
Beavers says the gun had accidentally discharged and that authorities don't believe the teens intended to harm anyone.