LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday barber shops, salons, tattoo parlors and medical spa services will be allowed to reopen Wednesday.
Those businesses had been closed since March 20 to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Hutchinson said they can resume operations with certain health measures in place. Occupancy will be limited to 10 people or 30% of cosmetic stations. Service will be by appointment only and clients must wait outside until their appointment time. Staffers must wear masks and clients must practice social distancing.
Staffers and clients will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and asked about potential exposure to the virus.
Hutchinson said that's phase one of the state's plan to reopen cosmetic businesses. In phase two, more people will be allowed inside the businesses but health measures will remain in place. Normal operations resume in phase three.
As of Friday, 64 people in Arkansas had died from the virus and 3,321 people had been infected. There were three new deaths and 66 new infections reported. Nearly 48,000 people in the state had been tested for the virus.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there were new infections at a federal prison in Forrest City. He said 135 cases had been reported at the lockup. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is leading the response to that outbreak.
The state lifted certain restrictions on state parks Friday, allowing RV camping and overnight use for state residents. Restrictions on dine-in service at restaurants are being eased beginning Monday. Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen Monday
Nationwide, more than 63,000 people had died and 1.08 million had been infected Friday afternoon.