LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The unemployment rate in Arkansas has fallen to 3.4% in November, which now ties for the lowest ever recorded.
Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said there has also been an increase in the labor pool altogether.
"There's not just people dropping out, no longer looking for work," he said. "While that is still happening, there are still more people coming back into the labor force."
The industries seeing the most growth, Preston said, are in manufacturing, IT, and financial services.
"They're really seeing just a steady increase in growth which is good because these are very long-term, high-paying, stable jobs that are probably going to weather any other downturn if we have more spikes in COVID or something like that," Preston explained.
However, many industries like restaurants are still struggling with hiring workers.
Preston said it won't be an easy fix, adding, "until we can get those supply chain issues under control, some of these inflation issues under control, we're going to continue to struggle with getting people back into some of these jobs."
With the news of the Omicron variant officially in Arkansas, it does pose a threat to the unemployment rate in Arkansas, but Preston thinks the impact won't be as great.
"We've lived with this for almost 2 years," he said. "We know how to live, work, and adjust with this new variant, or if there are other variants, we can handle it."