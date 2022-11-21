LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released unemployment numbers and other labor data for the month of October.
Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5% in September to 3.6% in October.
A news release said that Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result of 1,589 fewer employed and 1,100 more unemployed Arkansans.
“The number of employed Arkansans declined for the third month in a row, as the unemployment rate grew to 3.6% in October," said BLS Programs Manager Susan Price. "While employment has decreased since July, there are still 17,802 more employed Arkansans compared to October 2021.”
Nonfarm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose by 7,800 in October, Bringing the total to 1,334,700.
Trade, transportation, and utilities added 3,900 jobs are among the six major industry sectors that posted gains according to the data, adding 3,900 jobs.
Jobs in government increased by 1,600 with most of them being in local government-educational services, as public schools across the State continue to hire.
Jobs in other services rose by 1,200, this sector includes automotive repair, dry cleaning services, and civic and social organizations.