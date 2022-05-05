LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A long-time visitor to Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park recently found a rare brown diamond weighing more than two carats, making it the largest discovery at the park in 2022.
Adam Hardin, who's been digging for diamonds at the park for more than ten years, made the sparse find while sifting through soil from the East Drain.
"It was right in the middle when I flipped my screen over," said Hardin. "When I saw it, I said, 'Wow, that's a big diamond!'"
Visitors have been going to Crater of Diamonds, located on 37.5-acres in Murfreesboro, since it became an Arkansas State Park in 1972.
Most visitors wet sift using a screen to wash away soil and separate the gravel by size, according to Park Interpreter Wayman Cox.
"When it's flipped upside-down, the heavier gravel--and sometimes a diamond--can be found on top of the pile," Cox said.
That's how Hardin discovered his gem registering a total of 2.38-carats.
"Mr. Hardin's diamond is about the size of a pinto bean, with a coffee brown color and a rounded shape," Cox said. "It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a few inclusions and crevices running all along the surface."
Hardin's diamond is the largest found in over seven months, when a 4.38-carat yellow diamond was found by a California visitor in September. Hardin said he enjoys the competition and camaraderie that this hobby provides.
"One of the other guys and I have been going back and forth, seeing who can find the biggest diamond," Hardin said. "I found a big one, then he got a 1.79-carat, and we were joking about who would find the next big diamond and be 'king of the mountain.' As soon as I found this one, I had a feeling I had him beat. Now he's trying to find a bigger one, but I'm planning on staying on top!"
Hardin has named his diamond Frankenstone because of its "pretty and kind of not-so-pretty look." He explained, "Us diamond miners call that 'character!'"
Named the Uncle Sam, the largest diamond discovered in the United States was found in Murfreesboro in 1924 during an early mining operation, according to the Arkansas State Parks. It is described as a pink cast that weighed a whopping 40.23 carats. It was cut into a 12.42-carat emerald shape and sold for $150,000 in 1971.
Hardin plans to sell his as well.
To put Uncle Sam into perspective, 260 diamonds have been found in the park in 2022, weighing a total of more than 44 carats. The park said an average of one to two diamonds are found by visitors daily.