NASHVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A boiler room outside of a southwest Arkansas chicken processing plant caught fire and exploded early Thursday, injuring two employees, an official said.
The explosion was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at a Tyson Foods plant in Nashville, about 100 miles southwest of Little Rock. Nashville Mayor Billy Ray Jones told the Texarkana Gazette that the two employees were able to walk out of the boiler room but had suffered burns.
The boiler room was destroyed in the blast, Jones said, but the fire was brought under control at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known.
In a statement, Tyson officials said two of their team members were injured and are receiving medical attention. The statement also says the fire was limited to detached building, so the main section of the plant was not impacted. Because they are still assessing the situation, the further processing part of their operation will not run Thursday.