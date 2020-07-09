NASHVILLE, Ark. - Fire officials in Nashville, Arkansas spent early Thursday battling a fire at the Tyson Foods plant there. It happened about 2 a.m.
According to the fire chief, the fire engulfed a building that was not connected to the main plant. It was completely extinguished by 3:40 a.m. with the help of four nearby fire departments.
In a statement, Tyson officials said two of their team members were injured and are receiving medical attention. The statement also says the fire was limited to detached building, so the main section of the plant was not impacted. Because they are still assessing the situation, the further processing part of their operation will not run Thursday.