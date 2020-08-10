MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Two people were killed early Monday in a collision on the U.S. 79 bypass in Magnolia.
Both of the fatalities were in a pick-up truck that collided with a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of the highway in front of the Hampton Inn.
The identities of the victims have not been released. They died at the scene.
The tractor-trailer, which was empty but configured to carry logs, came to a stop on the northbound shoulder, with its trailer extending into the northbound lanes.
The Chevrolet pick-up truck was knocked onto the driver’s side and was spun onto the northbound shoulder, behind the tractor-trailer.
Magnolia police were dispatched to the scene about 5:47 a.m. The Magnolia Fire Department rescue truck and three Columbia County Ambulance Service units also responded.
The Arkansas State Police was investigating the accident.
The deaths are the fourth and fifth on Columbia County roads in 2020. There were also five deaths in 2019, including one pedestrian who was struck by a train.