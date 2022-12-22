LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced on Wednesday that flu levels are very high in the state.
According to the health department, this flu season has a higher number of cases than the peak of an average flu season, indicating we are in a severe season.
There have been 22 deaths added this week bringing the total number of deaths to 86.
The department is anticipating that even though the holidays are here the number of cases will remain high.
There were a total of 30 flu deaths during the 2021-22 flu season.
The highest number of flu deaths was during the 2017-18 flu season with 220 deaths.
The ADH urges Arkansans to get the flu vaccine as well as family, friends, and people who provide care.
This not only protects you but it decreases the possibility that loved ones get exposed to the flu.
It is not too late to get your vaccine.
"The flu should not be taken lightly," said Dr. Joel Tumlison, Medical Director for Immunizations at the ADH. "We are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their families. It is not too late to get your flu vaccine."
Anyone can get sick with the flu but it becomes more of a risk when certain people get sick such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, those who smoke, and those who live in nursing homes.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age or older.