LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, a 3.39-carat diamond was discovered at Crater of Diamonds State Park, the largest one found since September 2021.
One of the park's regulars was the lucky individual to discover the rock in his wet-sifted gravel.
David Anderson from Murfreesboro located the diamond on Saturday, March 4, while wet-sifting soil from the West Drain of the park's search area.
"At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny," said Anderson. "Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond."
Andreson went on to reveal that his first trip to the park was in 2007, and after he found his first diamond, which was a 1.7-carat white, he was hooked.
He has spotted more than 400 diamonds over the past 16 years, and 15 of the diamonds he found weighed over one carat.
"Mr. Anderson’s diamond is about the size of an English pea, with a light brown color and octahedron shape," said Park Interpreter Tayler Markham. "It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a partially resorbed surface and lots of inclusions."
In 2021 a visitor from Granite Bay, California, found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond at the park.
124 diamonds have been registered at the state park this year, averaging one or two diamonds found each day.