MAGNOLIA, Ark. - Three of four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, Sheriff Leroy Martin said late Monday afternoon.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, was apprehended late Monday morning. Meadow Saulsberry, 20, and Dariusz Patterson, 19, were arrested in Monroe Monday afternoon.
The only inmate at large is Rico Rose, 32, who was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
The jail break at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday.
Martin told KTBS 3 News the inmates were able to overpower a couple of jailers and take two vehicles -- a white Toyota Corolla and a gold Ford Escape. Martin says three of the escapees got away in one of the vehicles and the fourth in the other vehicle.
Both of the jailers were injured. The extent of their injuries was not released, but both are recovering from their injuries, Martin said.
Patterson and Saulsberry were held on charges related to terrorist acts. Brown is charged with drug offenses.
Anyone who comes into contact with Rose is urged to contact authorities and not approach him.