Satellite and Radar Image from Wednesday Evening with Snow in White and Rain in Blue
SHREVEPORT, La. - Light snow and rain were falling near the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex on Wednesday evening.

Water Vapor Image of the Upper Atmospheric Disturbance

This was due to a weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere passing by.  Even though the humidity was low, the system was strong enough to wring out a tiny bit of moisture.

Midnight Thursday Forecast

This system is expected to bring a few snow flurries to the I-30 corridor during the late evening.

2 AM Thursday Forecast

It could last through 2...

4 AM Thursday Forecast

and as late as 4 a.m...

7 AM Thursday Forecast

before dissipating by sunrise.

9 AM Thursday Forecast

Clearing is forecast by midmorning Thursday.

Snowfall Forecast

Due to the dry nature of the atmosphere, no accumulation is expected.

