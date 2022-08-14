PLAINFIELD, Ark. - The search is on for a man in Columbia County, Arkansas who left the scene of an accident Saturday evening. It happened in the are of 10800 Hwy 19 South in the Plainfield community.
Authorities say Micah Keppers, 27, was last seen wearing possibly a red shirt and pants. Keppers is described as about 5’9” and approximately 130 pounds. He also has facial hair. The image attached to this article is from 2016.
Keppers was involved in a three vehicle crash and left the scene, authorities say. Officials are asking residents in the area to lock their houses and vehicles in case he is trying to escape the area.
If you see Keppers, please contact Central Dispatch immediately at (870) 234-5655.