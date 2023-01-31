MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials.
Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, was apprehended late Monday morning. Meadow Saulsberry, 20, and Dariusz Patterson, 19, were arrested in Monroe Monday afternoon.
The jail break at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday.
Sheriff Leroy Martin told KTBS 3 News the inmates were able to overpower a couple of jailers and take two vehicles -- a white Toyota Corolla and a gold Ford Escape. Martin says three of the escapees got away in one of the vehicles and the fourth in the other vehicle.
Both of the jailers were injured. The extent of their injuries was not released, but both are recovering from their injuries, Martin said.
Patterson and Saulsberry were held on charges related to terrorist acts. Brown is charged with drug offenses.