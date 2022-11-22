BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert.
Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
Madison has brown hair with blonde highlights. She's 5'3", weighs 143 pounds, and has green eyes.
She vanished from the D Street area in Barling. Authorities say she left her phone at home to charge and was walking a few houses down to a babysitting job when she was last seen.
If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Barling Police Department at (479) 242-5964.