SHREVEPORT, La. - Cold and rainy weather is forecasted for the ArkLaTex beginning Monday afternoon.
Temperatures are forecast in the 40s.
Rain covers most the the ArkLaTex by late Monday afternoon. A wintry mix is possible northwest of Interstate-30 and north of U.S. Highway 82 toward the mountains of Oklahoma and Arkansas. No significant accumulations are forecast in our area.
Rain continues into the late evening.
By Tuesday morning, the precipitation departs the area.
Rain amounts are forecast to be less than an inch.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.