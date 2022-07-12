SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service registered another day over 100 degrees as shown in the Almanac. It was the 12th time this summer. Average is about 7 days. The all time record was 63 days set back in 2011.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers were also busy measuring extreme heat. Here are some of their reports.
Across northeast Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas...highs ranged from the upper 90s in Ozan, AR as reported by Joyce Sproles to 106 degrees as measured by Steven Carter in Haworth, OK.
Across central sections, highs varied from 98 degrees in Ruston as measured by Ronnie Vail to 103 in Stanley, LA according to Dave Armstrong.
Around the metro area, Mark Potter in south Bossier City had the hottest with 102 vs. 99 as reported by Bob Fentress in Belleview, Robert Parker in Bossier City and Gary Stratton in Blanchard.
Down south, most of the reports were over 100 degrees like in Coushatta with 104 as reported by John Henry. The exception was 98 measured in Carthage by Bob Baker.
