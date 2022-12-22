SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill is invading the south!
Temperatures are well below freezing over much of the ArkLaTex as of late Thursday evening.
Wind Chills are near to well below zero.
And winds are howling over 30 mph.
Here are the latest advisories and warnings from the Shreveport National Weather Service:
A Wind Advisory lasts until Friday morning. Winds could gust close to 40 mph.
Wind Chill Advisory goes until lunch time on Friday. Wind chills which are now below zero in Oklahoma and northeast Texas may spread across the remainder of the ArkLaTex tonight.
Hard Freeze Warning lasts until the middle of Christmas Eve. Temperatures...well below freezing are expected during this time.
The coldest weather is forecast for Friday morning. Lows will range from the single digits above zero to the low teens.
Highs may make it into the 20s.
The cold snap slowly moderates through Christmas with highs nearing 40 degrees.
Stay safe with these Winter Weather Tips from the Shreveport National Weather Service.
