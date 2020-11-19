LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas on Wednesday reported another large increase in new coronavirus cases.
The state logged 1,328 new confirmed cases after 9,924 daily tests. It also reported an additional 387 probable cases of the virus after 2,467 antigen tests.
There were 122,481 total confirmed cases and 12,611 active cases.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased by six to 901, a new high.
The statement continues: "Thanks to everyone for making common sense and necessary adjustments for Thanksgiving.”
Deaths increased by 28 to 2,085.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force on Tuesday recommended that the state reduce restaurant capacity to 25% and limit bar hours to slow a surge in cases. Hutchinson declined, citing economic concerns.