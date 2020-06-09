After 11 days of protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the state, Hutchinson stood at the capitol with members of the new task force tasked with advancing the state of law enforcement in Arkansas.
The governor said on Tuesday during a news conference that discussions with protest leaders prompted the executive order.
In 45 years, there has not been a comprehensive review of police standards in Arkansas, according to Hutchinson.
"Just because we’ve been doing this since 1978, doesn’t mean we’re doing it right and doesn’t mean we can’t do it better," he said.
The task force has been designed to look at police forces across the state. Hutchinson said "defunding law enforcement" is a nonstarter, and is not on the task force's agenda.
"It is a fair discussion to discuss how funding is used...but this is not to take away from law enforcement," Hutchinson said. "This is to enhance law enforcement to make sure they are better trained, have adequate discipline, and adequate accountability.”
"The most critical element of law enforcement is trust...that trust has been undermined," Hutchinson said.
The task force is set to make a report to the governor by Dec. 31. But Hutchinson said this is not a static conversation, and the state will continue to communicate with law enforcement and members of the community.
Hutchinson said he will continue to add representatives from branches of law enforcement and additional citizens, as he sees fit. They are set to begin meeting within the next week and Hutchinson said the task force would be staffed. He said he anticipates funding issues, policy and legislation.