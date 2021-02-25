LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In Arkansas people who receive unemployment can be taxed on that income. But a new bill being sent to Gov. Asa Hutchinson would change that.
“I know that things have been rough,” State Sen. Johnathan Dismang said. “If you look at restaurants, in certain segments of retail, things got tight. People had to make tough decisions”
Dismang said he made calls asking his constituents if they knew that the state of Arkansas would tax their unemployment checks and he said many had no idea.
“The taxation of unemployment is relatively new. This is not something that we have relied on heavily in the past,” Dismang said.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said unemployment became included in the income tax bracket in 2017 and has been collected in 2018 and 2019.
His bill does not allow state unemployment to be taxed for 2020 and 2021.
“In 2020 you had about 280,000 Arkansans who received unemployment totaling $2.6 billion,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said.
“If we were to collect state income tax, we project that we would have collected about $50 million from the 2020 collection. So that’s $50 million that now remains in the pocket of Arkansans, which is great due to the fact that 2020 was a tough year for so many people,” Hardin said.
Hardin was asked how this would impact the state’s budget if they were losing $50 million.
“We didn’t have an extra $50 million built into the budget because there was this question surrounding it whether or not it might be exempt. So this is not going to hurt the state,” Hardin said.
Hardin said for anyone who is receiving unemployment and has already filed their tax returns, they don’t have to do anything.
“What we will do here is proactively review those returns and determine based on the fact that unemployment is no longer taxable what that new taxable amount is which could mean an additional check,” Hardin said.
Hardin said that once it is signed by the governor, the department will reach out to CPAs and online tax sites to make sure they know that unemployment will no longer be taxed.
Federal unemployment would still be subject to taxation unless anything changes. KATV reached out to the U.S. Treasury Department to see if there was anything in the works to relieve Americans from this and have yet to hear back. Talk Business & Politics reported Hutchinson has said he will sign the bill.
Senator Dismang said there is another bill coming through the state senate now that would impact businesses who received PPP loans. He said it would exempt those loan proceeds a the point where they’re forgiven from state income tax.