LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced on Wednesday that 37,343 Arkansans will be receiving settlement checks from TurboTax.
Griffin said the customers misled by TurboTax's 'free' tax services would receive their checks in the mail throughout May.
37,343 Arkansans will have a share in Arkansas's $1,135,660 portion of the settlement.
The settlement was announced in May of 2022.
"It is gratifying to see Arkansans be made whole through this settlement after being misled into paying for a free service. I encourage anyone who has questions about this settlement payment to contact my office," Griffin said.
In order to make sure you get a legitimate check, AG Griffin offers these tips:
- The upper left-hand corner of the letter, which appears through a window in the envelope, shows that the letter is from Attorney General Tim Griffin.
- The next line in the letter states that it is from the Intuit Multistate Settlement Administrator.
- The letter itself bears the Attorney General’s seal.