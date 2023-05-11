TurboTax Settlement

This is a display of TurboTax on display in a Costco Warehouse in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced on Wednesday that 37,343 Arkansans will be receiving settlement checks from TurboTax.

Griffin said the customers misled by TurboTax's 'free' tax services would receive their checks in the mail throughout May.

37,343 Arkansans will have a share in Arkansas's $1,135,660 portion of the settlement.

The settlement was announced in May of 2022.

"It is gratifying to see Arkansans be made whole through this settlement after being misled into paying for a free service. I encourage anyone who has questions about this settlement payment to contact my office," Griffin said.

In order to make sure you get a legitimate check, AG Griffin offers these tips:

  • The upper left-hand corner of the letter, which appears through a window in the envelope, shows that the letter is from Attorney General Tim Griffin.
  • The next line in the letter states that it is from the Intuit Multistate Settlement Administrator.
  • The letter itself bears the Attorney General’s seal.
